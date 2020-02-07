NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,578,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 1,159,810 shares.The stock last traded at $4.17 and had previously closed at $3.69.

Separately, ValuEngine raised NF Energy Saving from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get NF Energy Saving alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88.

NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. NF Energy Saving had a negative net margin of 278.72% and a negative return on equity of 164.67%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NF Energy Saving stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of NF Energy Saving at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI)

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for NF Energy Saving Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NF Energy Saving and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.