Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Nicholas Financial had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter.

NICK stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,006. Nicholas Financial has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $105.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp acquired 20,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $196,106.40. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 15,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $141,267.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

