Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 132 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in Deere & Company by 250.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 19,278 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,303,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,723,000. Brightworth increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 35,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $180.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.79.

NYSE DE traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,154. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $132.68 and a 1 year high of $180.48. The company has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other news, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,274,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,494,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,325 shares of company stock worth $6,975,081. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

