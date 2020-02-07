Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys 7,143 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 8.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.07. 14,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,177. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.04 and a fifty-two week high of $129.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

