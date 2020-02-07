Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $2.16 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 113,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $230.36. 1,108,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,596,390. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $166.57 and a one year high of $230.25.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

