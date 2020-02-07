Nikulski Financial Inc. Invests $230,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,252,000 after buying an additional 1,033,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,144,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,584,000 after buying an additional 130,797 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,034,000 after buying an additional 786,567 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,425,000 after buying an additional 1,057,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,270,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,284,000 after buying an additional 83,937 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.05. 180,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.90. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.