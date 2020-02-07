Nikulski Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,536,000. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,656,000.

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.94. 1,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,556. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average is $66.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $67.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

