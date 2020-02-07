Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 372,749 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after purchasing an additional 233,737 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 194.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 305,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 201,625 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,944.5% during the third quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 119,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 113,635 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,523 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.58. 10,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,665. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average is $72.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

