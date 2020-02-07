Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 820 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778,666 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

