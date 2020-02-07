Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Niu Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

NIU stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 268,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,380. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $666.06 million, a P/E ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 0.42. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.56 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth $104,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,347,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,465,000. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

