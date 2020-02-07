NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 2,000 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.2% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 100,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $137.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.37. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $431.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

