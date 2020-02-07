Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Posts Earnings Results

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.88 million. Norbord had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of Norbord stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norbord has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.31 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Norbord alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Norbord in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Norbord from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.