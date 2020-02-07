Norbord (TSE:OSB) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at CIBC

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

OSB has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norbord from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OSB stock traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$40.77. 599,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,728. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.16. Norbord has a 12-month low of C$26.31 and a 12-month high of C$42.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14.

In related news, Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total value of C$700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$955,220.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

