Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €49.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Bankhaus Lampe set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.00 ($44.19).

Shares of NOEJ stock traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €34.64 ($40.28). The company had a trading volume of 56,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. Norma Group has a 12 month low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a 12 month high of €49.26 ($57.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €36.54 and its 200 day moving average is €33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

