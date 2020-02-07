Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.93

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 233310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

NHYDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

