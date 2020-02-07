Northcoast Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG)

Northcoast Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Briggs & Stratton’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Briggs & Stratton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE BGG opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. Briggs & Stratton has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $14.36.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.87 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Briggs & Stratton will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,527,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 85,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,021,000 after purchasing an additional 352,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 46,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 558,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 408.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 445,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

