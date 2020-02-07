Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NESRF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered Northern Star Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northern Star Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Star Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of Northern Star Resources stock opened at $8.86 on Monday. Northern Star Resources has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

