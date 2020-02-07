Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $337.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $409.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $382.45.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE NOC opened at $363.75 on Monday. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $263.29 and a one year high of $385.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.