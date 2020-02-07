Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director Acquires $158,200.00 in Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $158,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $703,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NWBI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 15,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,430,000 after buying an additional 280,408 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,675 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,506,000 after buying an additional 162,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWBI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.