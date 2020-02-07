NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Robert W. Baird

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of NLOK traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,812,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,787,936. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.09.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth $1,127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth $4,645,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $6,734,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

