NRW (ASX:NWH) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.22

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and traded as low as $2.90. NRW shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 2,387,439 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$3.21 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.36.

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil and mining contracting, urban development, and drilling and blasting services in Australia. It operates through three business segments: Civil, Mining, and Drill & Blast. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential projects.

