NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS:NTDTY remained flat at $$13.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. NTT DATA CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EME and LATAM segments. The company offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

