Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NUO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 2nd

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years.

NUO stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

Dividend History for Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO)

