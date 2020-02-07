Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NUO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 2nd

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years.

NUO stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

