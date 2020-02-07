NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $32,000 Stock Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 327.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,319,000 after buying an additional 693,350 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 185.7% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 856,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after buying an additional 556,837 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 191.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 737,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,217,000 after buying an additional 484,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,775,000 after buying an additional 469,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 32.4% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,778,000 after buying an additional 273,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETFC opened at $43.63 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $52.35. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

