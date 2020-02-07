NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $37,000 Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 248.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,635,000 after acquiring an additional 239,995 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 957.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 61,270 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 28,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $92.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. BidaskClub downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.85.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

