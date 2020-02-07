NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,755,000 after acquiring an additional 130,765 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at about $10,725,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 248,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 90,546 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at about $3,957,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 60.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Wedbush upgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

In other news, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $43,924.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $169,758.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,727 shares of company stock worth $1,242,889 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLUE opened at $89.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.81. bluebird bio Inc has a 52-week low of $71.42 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.44.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

