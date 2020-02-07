NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 738 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 365 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,332 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 827.5% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $186.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $190.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.53 billion, a PE ratio of 198.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Citigroup boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cross Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,722.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,753 shares of company stock worth $75,556,637 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

