NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Dwight C. Schar Sells 1,883 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Dwight C. Schar sold 1,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,832.22, for a total value of $7,216,070.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $160,248,111.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $3,886.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,843.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3,676.90. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,513.82 and a 1 year high of $4,058.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.00 by $5.41. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $58.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,912.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NVR by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

