NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Dwight C. Schar Sells 1,883 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Dwight C. Schar sold 1,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,832.22, for a total value of $7,216,070.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $160,248,111.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $3,886.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,843.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3,676.90. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,513.82 and a 1 year high of $4,058.00.
NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.00 by $5.41. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $58.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NVR by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.