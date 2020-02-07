O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. O2Micro International had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. O2Micro International updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ OIIM traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. 35,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,392. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49. O2Micro International has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $1.97.

Separately, ValuEngine raised O2Micro International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

