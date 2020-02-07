Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.19 million.
Oaktree Strategic Income stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 48,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,952. The firm has a market cap of $245.49 million, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.55. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.11%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.
About Oaktree Strategic Income
Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.
