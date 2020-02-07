Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.19 million.

Oaktree Strategic Income stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 48,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,952. The firm has a market cap of $245.49 million, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.55. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22.

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.11%.

In other Oaktree Strategic Income news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $80,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,080,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,422,534.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Armen Panossian acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,720 and sold 29,789 shares valued at $226,586. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.