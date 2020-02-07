Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $12.83, approximately 689,048 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,209,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 36,524 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 124,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,702,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 778.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 33,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

