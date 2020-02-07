Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $12.83, approximately 689,048 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,209,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98.
About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)
Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.
