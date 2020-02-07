Odyssey Achieves Market Cap of $4.22 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 41.6% against the US dollar. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Upbit, Gate.io and CoinTiger. Odyssey has a market cap of $4.22 million and $1.44 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.59 or 0.03006720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00219376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00033673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00129446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,301,866,840 tokens. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Kucoin, IDEX, LBank, Upbit, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Huobi, HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

