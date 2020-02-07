Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Growth Interface Management LLC

Growth Interface Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Okta makes up approximately 9.5% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Growth Interface Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Okta worth $25,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 5,160.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Okta by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $110,798.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,051.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 21,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $2,486,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,532 shares of company stock worth $35,527,166. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.19. 662,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,716. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of -80.60 and a beta of 0.97. Okta Inc has a one year low of $70.44 and a one year high of $141.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

