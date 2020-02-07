Omni (OMNI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $30.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Omni has a market cap of $663,696.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00012011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittrex, C-CEX and Poloniex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00755698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007592 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,828 coins and its circulating supply is 562,512 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptohub and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

