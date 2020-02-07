ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ON Semiconductor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.44.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,267,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,594,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.27. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $242,581.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,260,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $271,141.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,914 shares of company stock worth $4,885,471 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,463,000 after buying an additional 40,643 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 281,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

