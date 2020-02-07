Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Opus Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Opus Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Opus Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opus Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Opus Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of OPB stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $26.90. 404,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,023. Opus Bank has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $943.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 34,531 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 377,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,757,000 after buying an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

