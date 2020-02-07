Origo Partners (LON:OPP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Origo Partners PLC (LON:OPP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.10. Origo Partners shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 699,152 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $359,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.04.

Origo Partners Company Profile (LON:OPP)

Origo Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early venture, mid venture, late venture, growth-stage and green-field investments, and resource acquisitions. It invests in pre-IPO and IPO opportunities; expansion stage; and special situations and co-investments; and PIPE's and spin-offs of public companies.

