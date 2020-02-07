Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Orvana Minerals Co. (TSE:ORV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.25. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 68,500 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 million and a P/E ratio of -6.15.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$42.75 million during the quarter.

Orvana Minerals Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Mario Mine, an open-pit mine located in the south-eastern Bolivia; and El Valle and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.

