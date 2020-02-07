Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 723,335 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 245% from the previous session’s volume of 209,574 shares.The stock last traded at $3.27 and had previously closed at $3.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $100.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,516.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.06%. Analysts expect that Otonomy Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,088,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

