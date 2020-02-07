Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Panasonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS PCRFY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. 391,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,942. Panasonic has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

