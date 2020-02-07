Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 8,087 Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 273.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 650,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GBDC. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -183.90, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ohio Strs bought 403,046 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at $279,312,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

