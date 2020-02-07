Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Torch Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $53.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.