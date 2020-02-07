Parallel Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weis Markets by 147.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $876.22 million for the quarter.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

