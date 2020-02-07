Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 35.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,447 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 8.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,124,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,700,000 after acquiring an additional 572,993 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 20.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,136,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,601,000 after acquiring an additional 863,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,173,000 after acquiring an additional 138,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 176.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,886,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,356 shares in the last quarter. 42.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBX. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Instinet raised shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.92 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Dropbox stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dropbox Inc has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $158,410.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,333 shares of company stock worth $250,960. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.