Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 2,321 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in PPL by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 66,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in PPL by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in PPL by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PPL news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

