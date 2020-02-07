Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PGRE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Paramount Group from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paramount Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.20.

PGRE opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In related news, Director Katharina Otto-Bernstein bought 33,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $450,066.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,164,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,103,853.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 16,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $222,409.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,222,218.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,477,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

