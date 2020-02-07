Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Trading Down 3%

Paramount Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) dropped 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43, approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

PRMRF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Paramount Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

