Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Parex Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:PARXF) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.43 and last traded at $16.50, 1,606 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $25.00 target price on Parex Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

