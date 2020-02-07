Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Invests $269,000 in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIF. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 63.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,806,000 after buying an additional 391,394 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 15.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TIF shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $134.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.80.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

