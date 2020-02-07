Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,385 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $47.79. The stock had a trading volume of 241,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,976,140. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $204.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

